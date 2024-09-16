1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?

  • 1980s movies

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1980s music

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.

If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be?

digitaldreamdoor.com

250 Greatest Movies of the 1980s

250 Greatest Movies of the 1980s including the Year, Director, and Leading Actors.
Screenshot 2024-09-16 045157 1980 movies.png

Screenshot 2024-09-16 045558 Movies 1980.png

Screenshot 2024-09-16 045946 1980 movies.png

Screenshot 2024-09-16 050106 1980 movies.png

digitaldreamdoor.com

DigitalDreamDoor Main Music List Page

Links to all DigitalDreamDoor.com greatest music lists, music information pages, articles, and album reviews.
Screenshot 2024-09-16 044231 1980s music.png
Screenshot 2024-09-16 044521 Music 80s.png

Screenshot 2024-09-16 044746 Music 80s.png

Screenshot 2024-09-16 044907 music 80s.png
 
