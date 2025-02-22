The Good The Bad The HBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,926
- Reaction score
- 44,712
Top 5 All Time Western for me, maybe even top 3. This was probably my 5th or 6th time watching and I like it more and more every time I do. This is Sergio Corbucci's masterpiece, not Django.
Quite possibly the best cinematography in spaghetti westerns to go along with the beautiful sounds of Ennio Morricone, this is one of the most brutal westerns of its time with one of the best endings in any film. I strongly recommend if you're a fan of westerns or just excellent films in general.
My Rating: 9/10
