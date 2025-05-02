Movies 1968 - Favourite Film

Favourite

  • Once Upon A Time in the West

  • 2001: A Space Odyssey

  • Planet of the Apes

  • Night of the Living Dead

  • Rosemary's Baby

  • I dont like any of them

Out of these 5 films, which would you say is your favourite?

For me it's Once Upon A Time in the West. And it ain't close. I think its a top 3 spaghetti western and all westerns.

In order for me:

5. Rosemary
4. Living Dead
3. Apes
2. 2001
1. West
 
Leone 100%. Best heel turn in cinema history and Morricone is in prime form. It's a top five western for sure. Would normally go for Kubrick or Polanski but it's two of their weaker films imo. Also, Planet of the Apes still holds up very well, the first one anyway. Also, all have great soundtracks.
 
I don't understand the love for 2001. The first half of the movie is decent, but the last half is horrendous.
 
2001

Rosemary’s Baby
Night of the Living Dead

Once Upon a Time in the West


Planet of the Apes
 
