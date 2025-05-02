GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,260
- Reaction score
- 45,530
Out of these 5 films, which would you say is your favourite?
For me it's Once Upon A Time in the West. And it ain't close. I think its a top 3 spaghetti western and all westerns.
In order for me:
5. Rosemary
4. Living Dead
3. Apes
2. 2001
1. West
For me it's Once Upon A Time in the West. And it ain't close. I think its a top 3 spaghetti western and all westerns.
In order for me:
5. Rosemary
4. Living Dead
3. Apes
2. 2001
1. West