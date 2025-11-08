  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink 1961 has a message about Coca-Cola

Fedorgasm said:
No more calories than a half a grapefruit?
AI summary: "No, Coca-Cola does not have fewer calories than half a grapefruit, and the claim from the 1961 ad is false. A 12-ounce serving of Coca-Cola Classic contains about 155 calories, while half a grapefruit has approximately 50-60 calories"
 
Promoted as medicine, proven many decades later

"Carbonated soda may help to dissolve phytobezoars.[7]

It promotes dissolution by endoscopic techniques in the majority of the patients left, leading to a final success rate up to 91.3%

*In some cases, regular use of Coca-Cola resulted in no recurrence 3–15 months after the first episode."

"Coca-Cola is used as a non-surgical treatment to dissolve certain types of stomach blockages called bezoars, but it does not replace surgery in all cases. "

Has Coca-Cola treatment become the first-line therapy for gastric bezoars, both in general and specifically for western countries? - PMC

Phytobezoars is a rare disease and less common in Western countries. The stomach is the primary site for these formations, and endoscopic treatment involving fragmentation and extraction has traditionally been the most effective approach. However, ...
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
 
Last edited:
Rumor has it that once upon a time, coca-cola actually contained cocaine.
 
Intermission said:
AI summary: "No, Coca-Cola does not have fewer calories than half a grapefruit, and the claim from the 1961 ad is false. A 12-ounce serving of Coca-Cola Classic contains about 155 calories, while half a grapefruit has approximately 50-60 calories"
The 6.5 ounce bottles were the "standard" back then (crazy to think 20 oz bottles are common these days), which were about 80 calories. The cans were 12.

If you were to argue a large grapefruit half, that's around 75 calories.

60's housewives consumed lots of amphetamines and barbiturates in those days. Modern conveniences greatly reduced the time and effort of a homemaker, which lead to boredom.
 
Intermission said:
AI summary: "No, Coca-Cola does not have fewer calories than half a grapefruit, and the claim from the 1961 ad is false. A 12-ounce serving of Coca-Cola Classic contains about 155 calories, while half a grapefruit has approximately 50-60 calories"
Grapefruit were tree toimes da soize back then.
 
Intermission said:
"Doc, my arm fell off."
"Ah. Drink this"
 
What a magical time. They could basically say their product does anything positive and get away with it without scrutiny.
 
Mexican Coca Cola in a glass bottle.


<28>
 
PBAC said:
What a magical time. They could basically say their product does anything positive and get away with it without scrutiny.
The american sugar council was advertising sugar as a diet food during the same time period.

Sugar, it gives you clean energy and is naturally fat free!
 
PBAC said:
What a magical time. They could basically say their product does anything positive and get away with it without scrutiny.
You could get away with all kinds of lies back then.

For instance, "My wife hit her eye on the doorknob again."
 
