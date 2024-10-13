William Huggins
Should the Allies have continued and taken Russia.
Why?
The Allies were pretty desperate to end the war, which anyone involved in a war really should be.
They weren't and much better state than Russia, Nazia Germany had literally run out of ammo and fuel slaughtering the Russians on mass, that with the Russians having done a good job on their own people.
USA and UK had huge long range bombing capacity, Russia would have a hard time touching USA.
USA had nukes in reserve and could smash the oil and manufacturing industry centres.
And forget about navy.
The Allies could have even opened up 2 fronts, going via the Japanese route which was contemplated by the Axis, before Japan attacked USA.
LOL! right?Yeah we should have invaded our ally without provocation