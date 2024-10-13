Opinion 1945

Jon! said:
Why?

The Allies were pretty desperate to end the war, which anyone involved in a war really should be.
Click to expand...

They weren't and much better state than Russia, Nazia Germany had literally run out of ammo and fuel slaughtering the Russians on mass, that with the Russians having done a good job on their own people.

USA and UK had huge long range bombing capacity, Russia would have a hard time touching USA.

USA had nukes in reserve and could smash the oil and manufacturing industry centres.

And forget about navy.

The Allies could have even opened up 2 fronts, going via the Japanese route which was contemplated by the Axis, before Japan attacked USA.
 
William Huggins said:
They weren't and much better state than Russia, Nazia Germany had literally run out of ammo and fuel slaughtering the Russians on mass, that with the Russians having done a good job on their own people.

USA and UK had huge long range bombing capacity, Russia would have a hard time touching USA.

USA had nukes in reserve and could smash the oil and manufacturing industry centres.

And forget about navy.

The Allies could have even opened up 2 fronts, going via the Japanese route which was contemplated by the Axis, before Japan attacked USA.
Click to expand...

I don't really understand why though. Not to mention the Soviet Union were an Allied Power.

So were China.
 
how would they have done it? advance while in germany against an enemy that controlled thousands of miles all the way to moscow? why then kill the germans? just get them to fight the russians.
 
In 45 they were part of the honeymoon. The soviets didn't really show their true colors until 46 and 47, when it became clear they were going to break all the promises they made about relinquishing occupied territories.
 
Unequivocally yes.

Patton was right. Fight them now or fight them later. The argument that multiple nuclear powers in the world is a good thing is a ridiculous one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,610
Messages
56,334,215
Members
175,170
Latest member
fappun

Share this page

Back
Top