Elections 19 year old DOGE staffer calling himself 'big balls' provided tech support to cybercrime ring, records show

www.abc.net.au

Teen member of Musk's DOGE once provided support to a cybercrime gang

Records revealed by Reuters show the teen, who now has access to departments including Homeland Security, provided services to a cyber crime ring known as "EGodly" prior to his US government role.
www.abc.net.au www.abc.net.au

The best-known member of Elon Musks's DOGE Service Team of technologists once provided support to a cyber crime ring, according to digital records reviewed by Reuters.

The records reveal that the cyber crime gang bragged about trafficking in stolen data and cyberstalking an FBI agent.

As part of his role at the Department of Government Efficiency, Edward Coristine has been given access to official networks to radically downsize the US government.

The 19-year-old, who's chosen the nickname "Big Balls", used to run a company that provided services to a ring of cyber criminals operating under the name EGodly, according to digital records.
Undoubtedly the kind of person you want gaining access to vast amounts of private citizen's data.
 
I am honestly starting to believe we live in a simulation.
I mean the world right now cant be real.
 
