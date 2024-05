fingercuffs said: Yeah David Muir said up to 14 on air. Still horrendous, just a bit less so. Click to expand...

i see the death toll numbers fluctuating in reports, praying it stays low.Seems (nothing confirmed) the suspect was a murder suspect and their truck or van was identified. They ran into the school and opened fire. I had read before this that the incident started off-campus, which would coincide with this