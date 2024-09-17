185 is Looking Good - Which One of These Fighters Ends up Becoming the Next Champ, If Any?

Gabe
Khamzat Chimaev
Michel Pereira
Anthony Hernandez
Shara Magomedov
Brendan Allen
Nassourdine Imavov
Caio Borrahlo
Bo Nickal
That’s eight damn good names right there. Didn’t include Strickland and Whittaker because they have held the belt before, even though both have won their last fight. No single one stands out that much more than anyone else and I think any one of them has a decent chance to become champ. So, who if anyone out of these guys actually wins the belt next?
