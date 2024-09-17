185 is Looking Good - Which One of These Fighters Ends up Becoming the Next Champ, If Any?

Khamzat Chimaev

Michel Pereira

Anthony Hernandez

Shara Magomedov

Brendan Allen

Nassourdine Imavov

Caio Borrahlo

Bo Nickal



That’s eight damn good names right there. Didn’t include Strickland and Whittaker because they have held the belt before, even though both have won their last fight. No single one stands out that much more than anyone else and I think any one of them has a decent chance to become champ. So, who if anyone out of these guys actually wins the belt next?