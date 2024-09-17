185 is Looking Good - Which One of These Fighters Ends up Becoming the Next Champ, If Any?

Khamzat Chimaev
Michel Pereira
Anthony Hernandez
Shara Magomedov
Brendan Allen
Nassourdine Imavov
Caio Borrahlo
Bo Nickal

That’s eight damn good names right there. Didn’t include Strickland and Whittaker because they have held the belt before, even though both have won their last fight. No single one stands out that much more than anyone else and I think any one of them has a decent chance to become champ. So, who if anyone out of these guys actually wins the belt next?
 
New crop at MW looks very promising. Borralho and Khamzat are the two best prospects imo. Very talented with great intangibles.


Crazy that they both trained together too. Wonder who got the better of it.
 
Too early for most of them. If I were to guess it would Khamzat or Nassourdine.
 
Caio Borralho is the most well rounded guy in that division, I would like his chances against DDP or any other 185er.
 
I like Borralho... IDK why he forgot to grapple in his last fight but if he mixes things up he is probably the most well rounded fighter out there.

I want to see Imavov vs Izzy.
 
Chimaev needs to fight like yesterday. 308 can't come soon enough.
 
I like Borralho... IDK why he forgot to grapple in his last fight but if he mixes things up he is probably the most well rounded fighter out there.

I want to see Imavov vs Izzy.
If I remember correctly he said he was trying to prove that he wasn't just a BJJ guy against a dangerous striker.
 
Too early for most of them. If I were to guess it would Khamzat or Nassourdine.
Nassourdine can't wrestle well. More or less he is a French fighter. He can brawl every well but his ground game isn't great. His TDD isn't really there.
 
I think Bo Nickel is going to win 7 more fights in a row before suffering his first loss by TKO in the second round.

Somewhere along that streak he'll gain the belt and defend it
 
Out of the list. I think Boralho is a legit contender. Bo has potential but he is still in the developmental stage. Khamzat has too many issues to be considered a real contender. The rest of them are top ten but I don't think they make it to a title unless the champion beats all the existing contenders.
 
If I remember correctly he said he was trying to prove that he wasn't just a BJJ guy against a dangerous striker.
He proved that. But I still think he should have mixed things up.

Really excited to see what is next for Borralho.
 
In order of likeliness:
1. Khamzat
2. Borralho
3. Imavov
4. Nickal
5. Allen
6. Hernandez
7. Shara
8. Pereira
 
