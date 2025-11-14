18-1 Sean Brady #2ww vs 18-0 Michael Morales #8 - predictions, analysis, discussion, videos, etc

Not enough traffic about this fight imo.





This is one of the most interesting fights for me on this weekends spectacular fight card.



Who are you picking?



Feel free to share videos, I might see if I can find any breakdown videos or film study if they exist.



The big question:..can Morales keep this fight on the feet? If he does I think he can fuck Brady up and probably stop him.

But... on the flipside, Brady has looked dominant and his wrestling and overall grappling top game is really elite.

When he gets guys down they tend to stay there.







How do you folks see this fight playing out?



Will they play it safe due to high stakes?

Or will one of them utilize their skill gap to overwhelm the other?







Much respect to Brady for taking a dangerous fight and staying active rather than sitting out and claiming he is owed a title shot like some other WWs (and various LWs etc) seem to be doing. Usman for one should fuck off with title talks and if Brady gets the win I HOPE that he is rewarded for having the balls to put it on the line vs a dangerous undefeated prospect.