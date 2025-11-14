18-1 Sean Brady #2ww vs 18-0 Michael Morales #8 - predictions, analysis, discussion, videos, etc

Not enough traffic about this fight imo.


This is one of the most interesting fights for me on this weekends spectacular fight card.

Who are you picking?

Feel free to share videos, I might see if I can find any breakdown videos or film study if they exist.

The big question:..can Morales keep this fight on the feet? If he does I think he can fuck Brady up and probably stop him.
But... on the flipside, Brady has looked dominant and his wrestling and overall grappling top game is really elite.
When he gets guys down they tend to stay there.



How do you folks see this fight playing out?

Will they play it safe due to high stakes?
Or will one of them utilize their skill gap to overwhelm the other?



Much respect to Brady for taking a dangerous fight and staying active rather than sitting out and claiming he is owed a title shot like some other WWs (and various LWs etc) seem to be doing. Usman for one should fuck off with title talks and if Brady gets the win I HOPE that he is rewarded for having the balls to put it on the line vs a dangerous undefeated prospect.
 
I am not happy about this fight, they should be fighting for a title or fighting Usman and other big names not killing off young talent like this
 
Man I did a long post about this fight in that other thread (the one asking if the co main was bigger than the main) but I'm on my phone so can't copy/paste the whole thing...
 
I'm really excited for this one.
The unknown and deciding factor must be Morales takedown defense and defensive grappling.

The winner is very likely a future champion.

I think Usman has taken himself out of title contention by not taking a fight like this, hopefully they won't reward him for that.
 
Am I the only one who's not understanding the Morales hype?

He's got some good power and some wild weird punches. TKO'd a chinny washed up burns, and capitalized on a bad mistake from Magny on the ground and TKO'd him with ground and pound. I don't think he's faced one iota of adversity in the cage yet.

Getting up from Brady if he takes you down is an extraordinarily hard thing to do. It may go downhill for him extremely fast after Brady gets that 1st takedown.
 
Portland8242 said:
Am I the only one who's not understanding the Morales hype?

He's got some good power and some wild weird punches. TKO'd a chinny washed up burns, and capitalized on a bad mistake from Magny on the ground and TKO'd him with ground and pound. I don't think he's faced one iota of adversity in the cage yet.

Getting up from Brady if he takes you down is an extraordinarily hard thing to do. It may go downhill for him extremely fast after Brady gets that 1st takedown.
Undefetead
Great winning streak
KO power
Ecuadorian wrestling champion

Despite this, Brady is a slight favorite, I think that's okay.
 
10000yearsold said:
I didn’t even know it was happening til I saw this thread. Saw Sean on the embedded and was “hm, who’s he fighting?”
Morales?!? Scary.
That is a one ice cold booking. No cake walk for either of em. That might be the dark horse fotn
They didn't officially announce this fight until like 3 or 4 weeks ago so it kind of snuck up on people.

Cortez vs Blanchfield was slated to be on the main card before they announced this fight so double bonus of knocking that fight down to the prelims
 
2 of my favorites in division . Hate they are fighting so soon . Would rather of Aeen Morales vs Usman and Brady v Shavat. Still a great fight and could go either way. I guess I would pick Brady.
 
Portland8242 said:
Am I the only one who's not understanding the Morales hype?

He's got some good power and some wild weird punches. TKO'd a chinny washed up burns, and capitalized on a bad mistake from Magny on the ground and TKO'd him with ground and pound. I don't think he's faced one iota of adversity in the cage yet.

Getting up from Brady if he takes you down is an extraordinarily hard thing to do. It may go downhill for him extremely fast after Brady gets that 1st takedown.
Morales mom is high level judoka. he's been training with olympic judo and wrestling team as a young kid. Brady will not be able to hold him down.

Brady is a dead man walking
 
Brady is seriously underrated and not getting the respect he deserves. Oh well we will see
 
haven't seen morales fight yet. but most of the odds im listening to are picking morales.

and he looks a weight class above brady.

all depends on if brady can take him down. i dont think he's going to get much going in the standup against a guy that big.
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
Morales mom is high level judoka. he's been training with olympic judo and wrestling team as a young kid. Brady will not be able to hold him down.

Brady is a dead man walking
Brady was raised by a pack of wild wolves. He literally had to fight to survive and eat every day until he turned 18, found his way out of the forest and took up MMA.
 
188912345 said:
I'm really excited for this one.
The unknown and deciding factor must be Morales takedown defense and defensive grappling.

The winner is very likely a future champion.

I think Usman has taken himself out of title contention by not taking a fight like this, hopefully they won't reward him for that.
He took Buckley who was probably as dangerous with better wins and fought Khamzat up a division on short notice.

Whilst I think Brady has a good argument. Buckley would have been my next pick of the non injured guys and Usman beat him.
 
