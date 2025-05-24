Andretti
Fire department say four people have life-threatening injuries from attack in north German city; suspect, 39, thought to have acted alone, no evidence yet of political motive
German police on Friday said they had arrested a woman after at least 17 people were injured in a knife attack at the main station in the northern city of Hamburg.
Some of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, which took place in the middle of the city’s evening rush hour, emergency services said.
The suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene by law enforcement, a Hamburg police spokesman said said.
Officers “approached her, and the woman allowed herself to be arrested without resistance,” Florian Abbenseth told journalists in comments carried by public broadcaster ARD.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ti...-at-hamburg-train-station-woman-detained/amp/
