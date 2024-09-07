16 years since Fedor-Sylvia

laleggenda27 said: Underrated win for Fedor. Up to that point, no one had blasted through Sylvia like that. It pretty much ruined Timmeh's career and sent him on a downward spiral. Click to expand...

That's mostly because prime Tim has been underrated. To me it was on par with the Arlovski win. But Fedor destroyed Tim by being that much better, not because the opponent did something stupid.