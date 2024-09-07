16 years since Fedor-Sylvia

I watched it from my home live as it happened. I thought holy shit that was quick, I almost thought it was a work. Where were you when it happened?



ebd0e492-dd3e-11ea-b1d3-42d340dc91a3_image_hires_080301.jpg
 
I was only sleeping ...

I guess by the time (2006?) we were all rooting/counting on Fyodara to win

But yeah, it was ferocious.

And certainly NOT a work

Gang Sign Luke said:
I was in my bedroom watching Affliction on my computer and UFC on my TV. Seeing both GOATS at that time getting signature finishes within like thirty minutes of each other was a dream come true.
word

I watched with an old friend that was once even a member of this forum lol. Was nervous for Fedor but boy I needn't have been.
 
Underrated win for Fedor. Up to that point, no one had blasted through Sylvia like that. It pretty much ruined Timmeh's career and sent him on a downward spiral.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Underrated win for Fedor. Up to that point, no one had blasted through Sylvia like that. It pretty much ruined Timmeh's career and sent him on a downward spiral.
That's mostly because prime Tim has been underrated. To me it was on par with the Arlovski win. But Fedor destroyed Tim by being that much better, not because the opponent did something stupid.
 
I wonder whatever happened to that belt
 
I was putting on my garish Affliction T-shirt while carpet bombing my armpits with Axe Body Spray ready to get hype on this fight then do Jaegerbombs afterwards.
 
Fedor has wins over 7 UFC champions/interim champions.

All of this WITHOUT fighting for the UFC.

To put that into perspective, GSP has wins over 7 UFC champions/interim champions and he fought in the UFC exclusively from 2005 onwards.
 
This was one of the first mma fights I ever saw. Was uploaded to YouTube by some random channel.
 
