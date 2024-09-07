16 years since Fedor-Sylvia

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,157
- Reaction score
- 11,901
I watched it from my home live as it happened. I thought holy shit that was quick, I almost thought it was a work. Where were you when it happened?
wordI was in my bedroom watching Affliction on my computer and UFC on my TV. Seeing both GOATS at that time getting signature finishes within like thirty minutes of each other was a dream come true.
That's mostly because prime Tim has been underrated. To me it was on par with the Arlovski win. But Fedor destroyed Tim by being that much better, not because the opponent did something stupid.Underrated win for Fedor. Up to that point, no one had blasted through Sylvia like that. It pretty much ruined Timmeh's career and sent him on a downward spiral.
