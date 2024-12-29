Crime 150 billionaires spent 2 billion in 2024 election

www.commondreams.org

Bernie Sanders Calls Out US Oligarchy in Fox News Op-Ed | Common Dreams

"It's not just the billionaire ownership and control over the economy and the media that should concern us. The uber-rich are also buying our government and undermining American democracy," wrote Sanders.
That is just traceable money.
Whatever happened to We the People?
This country is slowing getting turned over to the Elite Oligatchs who now control our media.
You Rubes need to wake up or this country will be lost.
 
doesn't that sound a bit low?
that's like a bit over 10 mil each.
that's car money.
 
Crazy that the populist guy (who apparently is a fraud with no money) won the election then
 
44nutman said:
13,333,333,33 million each. You would make a terrible H1B candidate.
delete-it-delete.png
 
Spam On Rye said:
Lol acting like this is new.
The degree of poor people sucking off rich people is new. Republicans used to be against this.

Pro tip: When someone walks in a room and sees you blowing a rich guy, they don't think "Hey this Spam guy must be rich, because he's hanging out with other rich people!" No, they're just confused as to why you'd be blowing the rich guy.
 
Darkballs said:
The degree of poor people sucking off rich people is new. Republicans used to be against this.

Pro tip: When someone walks in a room and sees you blowing a rich guy, they don't think "Hey this Spam guy must be rich, because he's hanging out with other rich people!" No, they're just confused as to why you'd be blowing the rich guy.
It always comes back to gay sex for you, huh? Weird.
 
