44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 24,230
- Reaction score
- 28,839
Bernie Sanders Calls Out US Oligarchy in Fox News Op-Ed | Common Dreams
"It's not just the billionaire ownership and control over the economy and the media that should concern us. The uber-rich are also buying our government and undermining American democracy," wrote Sanders.
www.commondreams.org
Whatever happened to We the People?
This country is slowing getting turned over to the Elite Oligatchs who now control our media.
You Rubes need to wake up or this country will be lost.