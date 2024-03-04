Absolute chaos at Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Day 2024 ​

Park guests reported chaos and panic on opening day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Between 500-600 people ran through the park fighting, leading to an exchange of gunfire right outside the property.

What would prompt youngsters to go to an amusement park just to throw down and/or cause chaos.anyone local to Atlanta here? any updates? is this a big story?-------At least one moron exchanged fire with the police. A teen is in critical condition.