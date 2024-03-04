Crime 15 year old shot by police, and massive brawl at Six Flags Atlanta

What would prompt youngsters to go to an amusement park just to throw down and/or cause chaos.

anyone local to Atlanta here? any updates? is this a big story?

Absolute chaos at Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Day 2024

Park guests reported chaos and panic on opening day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Between 500-600 people ran through the park fighting, leading to an exchange of gunfire right outside the property.
At least one moron exchanged fire with the police. A teen is in critical condition.







Police Shoot Teen After 600 People Break Into ‘Violent Mob’ At Six Flags
 
KoChang said:
This does nothing to dispell stereotypes 😬
The scariest ride at 6 Flags in ATL is going to your car in their parking lot at night. Its a shit show indeed....but what did they expect they knew where they were putting it. I went once and would never go back especially with a family.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
Welcome to Fulton county boys…
The best 6 Flags I ever went to was one In New York State and it was built in the country and its almost always peaceful and people are respectable.... now there was a Amusement park called Seabreaze in Rochester and there was always fights and shootings....Its all about the Demographics where the park is built.
 
Cross Great America with the Grand-kids off the to do list.
 
Nothing surprising. Yet this will somehow be blamed on white people. SMH.
 
Lucas1980 said:
now there was a Amusement park called Seabreaze in Rochester and there was always fights and shootings....Its all about the Demographics where the park is built.
Lol at constant fights and shootings at Seabreeze. The shit some of you post is pure comedy.
 
