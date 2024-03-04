William Munny
Purple Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2023
- Messages
- 1,557
- Reaction score
- 3,223
What would prompt youngsters to go to an amusement park just to throw down and/or cause chaos.
anyone local to Atlanta here? any updates? is this a big story?
-------
At least one moron exchanged fire with the police. A teen is in critical condition.
Police Shoot Teen After 600 People Break Into ‘Violent Mob’ At Six Flags
anyone local to Atlanta here? any updates? is this a big story?
Absolute chaos at Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Day 2024Park guests reported chaos and panic on opening day at Six Flags Over Georgia. Between 500-600 people ran through the park fighting, leading to an exchange of gunfire right outside the property.
-------
At least one moron exchanged fire with the police. A teen is in critical condition.
Police Shoot Teen After 600 People Break Into ‘Violent Mob’ At Six Flags
Last edited: