As concerns about climate change grow, many ideas get presented as ways to address the issue. One such way is 15 minute cities. Carlos Moreno, an associate professor at Sorbonne University Business School in Paris, France coined the term back in 2016. Many city planners see it as a way for people to live moving foward.



A 15 minute city is supposed give residents access to shopping, health care, and work within 15 minutes of a walk or bike ride of their residence. This idea would help eliminate the need for cars in people daily lives. Moreno say that it will give people the vital services they need in their daily lives to “to live, learn and thrive within their immediate vicinity.”



However many people have criticized the idea as a way to control the population using video surveillance. Some plans have been mentioned that they may financially punish people for using their cars too much.



With countries such as France, The U.K. and Canada having plans to try these cities out, do we think these cities would actually work, or is the amount of control that they would give government too much? I think in some cities this may make sense, but in other areas they wouldnt work at all.