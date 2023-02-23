Opinion 15 Minute Cities

As concerns about climate change grow, many ideas get presented as ways to address the issue. One such way is 15 minute cities. Carlos Moreno, an associate professor at Sorbonne University Business School in Paris, France coined the term back in 2016. Many city planners see it as a way for people to live moving foward.

A 15 minute city is supposed give residents access to shopping, health care, and work within 15 minutes of a walk or bike ride of their residence. This idea would help eliminate the need for cars in people daily lives. Moreno say that it will give people the vital services they need in their daily lives to “to live, learn and thrive within their immediate vicinity.”

However many people have criticized the idea as a way to control the population using video surveillance. Some plans have been mentioned that they may financially punish people for using their cars too much.

With countries such as France, The U.K. and Canada having plans to try these cities out, do we think these cities would actually work, or is the amount of control that they would give government too much? I think in some cities this may make sense, but in other areas they wouldnt work at all.
 
I like the idea, car infrastructure is wildly inefficient and very resource and space consumptive. The town I live in is basically a 15 minute town. It's awesome. The money and time I save not driving much is incredible.

Edit: Of course it's not always feasible but I think it should be done to the point possible and practical.
 
If we were series about solving problems we would just destroy every car and have people walk, ride bikes, or take masse transit
 
idrankyourbeer said:
Most mid to large cities in Canada and the US are like this as is (minus the work part). It's the convincing the people to walk or ride your bike part that's never going to work
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Most mid to large cities in Canada and the US are like this as is (minus the work part). It's the convincing the people to walk or ride your bike part that's never going to work
Click to expand...
The biggest flaw is if people are expected to work within 15 minutes of their home. Its a nice thought but really not practical.
 
Lowmanproblems said:
The biggest flaw is if people are expected to work within 15 minutes of their home. Its a nice thought but really not practical.
Click to expand...
I used to have a job where i rode my bike everyday and took about 30 min each way, it was excellent for always staying active and to unwind from the work day. I now have an out of town job where i drive at least 100km to get to job site, great lifestyle but majority of the time not realistic
 
It would be really nice. I used to have a job where I had a 10 minute walk to my office and it was awesome. Now I've got an hour commute each way to work and I think about how much of my life I'm wasting driving every day. I think people would be way more happy if they didn't have to stress about commutes every day. All that being said, I think it's way more feasible for Europe than most of America.


Also, it's probably the a Chinese/WHO/WTF/FBI/CHUD/MOLE PEOPLE conspiracy.
 
lifelessheap said:
I'm gonna eat some beef, burn some tires and dump some gasoline down a fucking drain
Click to expand...
Burning the tires and playing with the gas might burn your house down. I'd worry about fucking up the ground water by pouring the gas down the drain too. Sounds like you are willing to fuck yourself up for no good reason. Not surprising.
 
