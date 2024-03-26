Opinion 15 minute cities is best way to save kids

no fat chicks

no fat chicks

Worlds greatest poster
Oct 14, 2009
10,312
3,594
The number one killer of kids is vehicles. If we can structure our cities to encourage walking and reduce vehicle traffic then many lives will be saved.

Also regulate automakers so we don't have so many ridiculous oversized trucks. They're incredibly dangerous and the cause of unnecessary death of children every year.

Why aren't all the save the children republicans pushing this?
 
nth9p.jpg
 
Ideally, we could reduce dependence on vehicles but it's going to be extremely difficult at this point.

It's amazing to see what some cities have around the world in terms of public transportation, alternatives to cars etc. It's embarrassing that we couldn't get our shit together in the same way.
 
