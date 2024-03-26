no fat chicks
The number one killer of kids is vehicles. If we can structure our cities to encourage walking and reduce vehicle traffic then many lives will be saved.
Also regulate automakers so we don't have so many ridiculous oversized trucks. They're incredibly dangerous and the cause of unnecessary death of children every year.
Why aren't all the save the children republicans pushing this?
