  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime 14 year old boy charged as an adult and sentenced to life in prison

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,844
Reaction score
2,296
He just got sentenced to life in prison, available for parole after 40 years.

This 14 year old boy got in a fender bender and started shooting an AR-15 into this lady's car, killing her. He got sentenced as an adult and he already had an extensive criminal record at 14.

Do you guys think he should have been charged as an adult? On the video, his voice hasn't even dropped yet he's so young.


A 14-year-old killed a random woman with an AR-15 over a minor fender bender. The incident happened at a red light on Interstate 25 in Colorado back in February of 2021. Remi Cordova, the killer, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Pamela Cabriales. Law&Crime’s Sierra Gillespie breaks down body camera and interrogation footage that was just released.
Click to expand...

 
I think 13 should be the barrier of the "Oh' they're just a child. They didn't know what they were doing" thing. Especially in felony cases involving murder. So, yes. No excuse for taking a life past that age. Lock 'em up.
 
Good

He looks like a fuckin worm

All 14 year olds know murder is final and fuckin illegal.
 
The fuck? Yeah, obviously we shouldn't just give teenagers free passes to blow old ladies' heads off in public and just tussle their hair and say "boys will be boys". The little waste of skin's dad is likely already in prison, so they can finally get to meet each other.
 
Yes, he should have been tried as an adult. Hopefully that bloodline dries up because clearly his parents failed him and everyone he hurt.
 
If you're old enough to be blasting people on the road, and on top of that already have a criminal record, then be prepared to be tried as an adult.
 
Yeah, fuck him. Lock him up, forget about him. What is this kid ever going to contribute to society?
 
I guess if 10 year olds are old enough to decide if they want to be a male or female, then 14 year olds are old enough to go to prison for life. Amiright lefties?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Crime Transgender Colombian Migrant Sexually Assaults 14 Year Old
2
Replies
30
Views
780
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
LeonardoBjj
International Former Singapore minister sentenced to a year in prison for receiving illegal gifts
Replies
12
Views
397
Ruprecht
Ruprecht

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,807
Messages
56,922,613
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top