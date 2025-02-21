F1980
He just got sentenced to life in prison, available for parole after 40 years.
This 14 year old boy got in a fender bender and started shooting an AR-15 into this lady's car, killing her. He got sentenced as an adult and he already had an extensive criminal record at 14.
Do you guys think he should have been charged as an adult? On the video, his voice hasn't even dropped yet he's so young.
A 14-year-old killed a random woman with an AR-15 over a minor fender bender. The incident happened at a red light on Interstate 25 in Colorado back in February of 2021. Remi Cordova, the killer, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Pamela Cabriales. Law&Crime’s Sierra Gillespie breaks down body camera and interrogation footage that was just released.