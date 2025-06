The real threat is the boatloads of undocumented, fighting-age men who arrive by the thousands each day. ISIS stated in 2017 that it would infiltrate Europe by posing as refugees.



The Government knows this, but it could never admit it. Instead, it'll deliver the message with the safety net of using Russia and China as the scapegoat. In a way I guess it is Russia and China who are the threat, as there's plenty evidence to suggest that they are orchestrating the mass import of third worlders into Europe.



There's not been a major terror attack - on the scale of Manchester Arena or the Bataclan - for some time now, so no doubt the sleeper cells are getting themselves ready for the click of the fingers and mayhem will ensue.