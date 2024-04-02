Happy 12th anniversary to my wife, which was yesterday on April 1st.

I didn't post it yesterday because I didn't want people to think it was an April fool's joke lol.



April fool's is our anniversary though, and Im glad I found this woman because she is the other side of me.... she's calm, and I try to be....even when we argue its over 10 minutes later.

She's a good egg this one.



Despite my flaws (of which I have a few) she loves and respects me no matter what.

I couldn't ask for a better person to spend my days with...truly.



We went outside last night around 7pm and I started a wood fire in the grill (I only cook on wood) and I grilled some steak, fish, asparagus...and we had some shrimp cocktail and smoked a joint.



Perfection....just like her.



I love you babe, you're better than I could've imagined, sincerely.



Happy fools day anniversary....I wasn't a fool for picking you.