12oz Winning for heavy hands?

Hey guys. I am looking for opinions on whether a 12oz Winning would provide enough protection for heavy bag work for me.

I am 200lbs 15%bf currently using 18oz Reyes (4mos old) with knuckle guards and am experiencing knuckle soreness after workouts.

So, I am looking to add a pair of Winnings to rotate between the two. I would like a pair of 12oz to have more of a contrast to my Reyes and work more speed those days (I miss training with my old 10oz from when I weighed 150lbs!) but am worried that maybe 12oz won't have enough protection for me. But then again Winning also has reputation for being very protective.

So therein lies my question -- do you guys think 12oz Winnings have enough protection for heavy bag work for heavy hands?
 
IMHO for bagwork when for long timeframe with heavy bag better will be use larger, heavier and puffy gloves....
While for work with speedbag etc smaller, lighter gloves in order to increase precision and speed....
 
