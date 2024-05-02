12oz Winning for heavy hands?

Hey guys. I am looking for opinions on whether a 12oz Winning would provide enough protection for heavy bag work for me.



I am 200lbs 15%bf currently using 18oz Reyes (4mos old) with knuckle guards and am experiencing knuckle soreness after workouts.



So, I am looking to add a pair of Winnings to rotate between the two. I would like a pair of 12oz to have more of a contrast to my Reyes and work more speed those days (I miss training with my old 10oz from when I weighed 150lbs!) but am worried that maybe 12oz won't have enough protection for me. But then again Winning also has reputation for being very protective.



So therein lies my question -- do you guys think 12oz Winnings have enough protection for heavy bag work for heavy hands?