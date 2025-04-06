44nutman
Protesters rally against Trump, Musk in 'Hands Off!' gatherings nationwide
Thousands of protesters gathered nationwide Saturday to protest Trump administration policies, including federal downsizing, reciprocal tariffs and immigration reform.
I saw an article locally that they even had a rally in The Villages which every GOP candidate has made a stop there. People are pissed their 401k’s are melting and we got a dumb old guy as President surrounded by dumb ass kissers running this great country into the ground.
Mid terms are going to be a fucking blood bath for the GOP.