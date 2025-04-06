Crime 1200 hands off protest against Trump and Leon yesterday in the US.

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,955
Reaction score
31,212
www.foxnews.com

Protesters rally against Trump, Musk in 'Hands Off!' gatherings nationwide

Thousands of protesters gathered nationwide Saturday to protest Trump administration policies, including federal downsizing, reciprocal tariffs and immigration reform.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
The tea party movement was minuscule to the amount of people who showed up yesterday.
I saw an article locally that they even had a rally in The Villages which every GOP candidate has made a stop there. People are pissed their 401k’s are melting and we got a dumb old guy as President surrounded by dumb ass kissers running this great country into the ground.
Mid terms are going to be a fucking blood bath for the GOP.
 
44nutman said:
Not hard to convince someone Trump melted their 401k’s, all you have to do is look at your statement.
Click to expand...
We need to sacrifice for the future. I'm not cashing out for another 25 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The Trump-onslaught: Dems are losing the online information battle to Trump and Musk
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
4K
Fanu
Fanu
LeonardoBjj
Opinion ‘I Think Things Are Going to Be Bad, Really Bad’: The US Military Debates Possible Deployment on US Soil Under Trump
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3
nhbbear
Crime The biggest antifa prosecution trial is underway in the pacific beach riot in which peaceful maga demonstrators were viciously attacked.
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
2K
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,960
Messages
57,130,017
Members
175,551
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top