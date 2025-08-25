International 12 year old girl carrying a knife and axe, warning migrants not to touch her

F1980 said:
I think this is in the UK
You sure?

This land which you inhabit, shut in on all sides by the seas and surrounded by the mountain peaks, is too narrow for your large population; nor does it abound in wealth, and it furnishes scarcely food enough for its cultivators. Hence, it is that you murder one another, that you wage war, and that frequently you perish by mutual wounds. Let, therefore, hatred depart from among you, let your quarrels end, let wars cease, and let all dissensions and controversies slumber. Enter upon the road to the Holy Sepulchre; wrest that land from the wicked race, and subject it to yourselves [...] God has conferred upon you above all nations great glory in arms. Accordingly, undertake this journey for the remission of your sins, with the assurance of the imperishable glory of the Kingdom of Heaven.

Most beloved brethren, today is manifest in you what the Lord says in the Gospel, 'Where two or three are gathered together in my name there am I in the midst of them.' Unless the Lord God had been present in your spirits, all of you would not have uttered the same cry. For although the cry issued from numerous mouths, yet the origin of the cry was one. Therefore, I say to you that God, who implanted this in your breasts, has drawn it forth from you. Let this then be your war cry in combats because this word is given to you by God. When an armed attack is made upon the enemy, let this one cry be raised by all the soldiers of God: It is the will of God! It is the will of God!

DEUS VULT
 
Muslims from Indonesia, Malaysia are civilized. Same for Muslim from Russia.

But muslims from middle east, and africa, you need quota. I don't think that Islam is a problem, but rather education and stupid traditions.

For example, in Islam, if you rape a girl, you get executed by a sword, it is death sentence. Rape = Death Sentence.

When a muslim migrant rapes girls in the UK, or in Sweden, or whatever european country, if he says something like I want sharia laws, you should tell him, that if there was sharia laws, he would have been executed publicly a long time ago.

As you can see, it is not muslim migrants that are a problem, but mainly mostly migrants from middle easts and africa.
 
Croo67 said:
Women and girls aren't protected in the UK, so sadly unsurprising that they're now having to take it into their own hands.
This is a total fabrication and you know it.
This is an isolated case, children carrying knives is an issue the UK has had for some time.

Btw we are still waiting for you to say what your ethnicity is since you obviously aren't white.
 
TheMaster said:
This is a total fabrication and you know it.
This is an isolated case, children carrying knives is an issue the UK has had for some time.

Btw we are still waiting for you to say what your ethnicity is since you obviously aren't white.
Filipino maybe. Almost certainly got told to leave the UK, hence the obsession.
 
