Crime 12 crazy conspiracy theories that actually turned out to be true

Laughing at conspiracy theories is good fun – at least until they turn out to be true.

Take the conspiracy surrounding the “Project Sunshine,” for example.

In the wake of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. government commenced a major study to measure the effects of nuclear fallout on the human body.

Conspiracy: The government was stealing dead bodies to do radioactive testing.

The truth: The government was stealing parts of dead bodies. Because they needed young tissue, they recruited a worldwide network of agents to find recently deceased babies and children, and then take samples and even limbs – each collected without notification or permission of the more than 1,500 grieving families.

The world only woke up to the the horrific scientic history of Project Sunshine half a century later. But there are still a lot of unexplained mysteries out there.
This one reminds me of random cattle mutilations, another CT.

I find it disheartening how many people have come to view being a CTer as something shameful, when not being one enables the above sort of thing. I get that there are some ridiculous CTs out there, but you're throwing out the baby with the bath water when you blanket dismiss an entire mode of thought just because of the extremes.

And BTW things like this are still taking place.
 
I don't think anyone claims a conspiracy can never take place. Obviously, they do.

People do criticize what Richard Hofstadter called "the paranoid style in American politics." Or, as they're more colloquially known as: conspiratards.

Your link appears pretty obsolete btw. We know what caused the Dyatlov Pass Incident now (it was just an avalanche). All the details like the radiation etc have explanations.
 
Bro, this is that "throwing out the baby with the bathwater" mentality I'm talking about. Not to mention you're reading the wrong link.
 
Happy to see Canada up there with a "Gaydar" Machine.
 
The current Paul McCartney is definitely a body double as the original died in late 60s and Stevie Wonder isn't blind
 
Almost every example is old. Why? Repetition.

Some of the current CTs will be proven true in the future just like history has shown for some CTs, some will be bogus, and we'll all be too old to care and still dismissing future events trusting narratives always, forever repeating the same cycle like idiots lol.
 
It's not throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You could basically summarize "the paranoid style" as "a belief that there exists a vast, insidious, preternaturally effective international conspiratorial network, designed to perpetrate acts of the most fiendish nature." It's not real. It's never been real. That mindset is faulty. The truth is probably scarier: the world is rudderless, and nobody is in control. Which is probably what makes them engage in the "paranoid style." It's the automatic and unthinking response of conspiratards that people mock.

Take something like false-flag attacks. I've given 9/11 Truthers lots of shit for what they say, but that doesn't mean I don't believe a false flag can ever take place. Both the Moscow theater and Beslan school attacks of 2002-2004 or so stink to high heaven, for example.
 
Last edited:
13. The government is not your friend.
14. You could cut the fed in half, and still have the same benefits, just have more money in your pocket.
15. Covid was overplayed and dust masks did nothing.
16. All Sherdog members have an iq above 125.
17. A lot of the cancers that we see today come from pesticides and plastics that we put in the earth and food system.
 
Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean that there isn’t someone out to get you. :cool:
 
Good piece from Scott Alexander on where to draw the line. Here's a quote:

The Basic Argument Against Conspiracy Theories goes: “You can’t run a big organization in secret without any outsiders noticing or any insiders blowing the whistle.” If we keep this in mind, I think we can resolve some of the awkward tensions above.

For example, the CIA definitely has fixed elections in foreign countries. Is this a conspiracy theory? No. The CIA is not secret. Everyone knows the CIA exists and does nefarious things, even if we don’t know exactly which nefarious things it does. There is no need to keep the CIA secret. It can advertise in public “Wanted: people who are good at doing nefarious things”. And if somebody whistleblows, they will not receive the thanks of a grateful country. They’ll probably just be arrested for leaking classified information, while everybody snoozes. “CIA discovered to have fixed Gabonese elections” is probably a page 5 story at best.

I think “The CIA is plotting to fix the 2020 US elections” is a conspiracy theory, with all the unlikeliness that implies. Although the CIA exists openly, fixing US elections would take a powerful conspiracy within the CIA. You would have to hide it from the idealistic young recruits who come in hoping to make the world safe for democracy. You would have to convince all the other CIA agents to hide it from Congress, from the other intelligence services, and from any CIA agent who wasn’t on board. And a whistleblower really would receive the thanks of a grateful country. Although the CIA gets the advantage of existing publicly, the intra-CIA conspiracy to fix elections doesn’t, and so the Basic Argument strikes it down.
CT is an interesting term. origin unknown, maybe around the JFK time...

?
 
When you say there are some crazy CTS out there, I think that is a disingenuous statement. There are conspiracy theory factories pumping out conspiracies for nearly every single important world event nowadays. They pump them out for hits and for profit and it's a scam.

I'm into a lot of weird things but conspiracy theories are a for-profit scam business model made by degenerates who can't make a living any other way. They are professional liars.

If it weren't for the professional liars rolling out massive amounts of fake conspiracy theories, then conspiracy theorists wouldn't have such a bad reputation. But as it is, one conspiracy theory is as good as the next and there are far too many of them being pumped out.

If they can pump out grand conspiratorial lies in minutes and it takes me hours to debunk them then an absurd situation has been created by liars where it's almost not worth any time at all looking into them.

With the coming AI apocalypse this is only going to get far far worse and more ridiculous and the conspiracy theories are going to sound even better
 
