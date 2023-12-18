BearGrounds
Double Yellow Card
Laughing at conspiracy theories is good fun – at least until they turn out to be true.
Take the conspiracy surrounding the “Project Sunshine,” for example.
In the wake of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. government commenced a major study to measure the effects of nuclear fallout on the human body.
Conspiracy: The government was stealing dead bodies to do radioactive testing.
The truth: The government was stealing parts of dead bodies. Because they needed young tissue, they recruited a worldwide network of agents to find recently deceased babies and children, and then take samples and even limbs – each collected without notification or permission of the more than 1,500 grieving families.
The world only woke up to the the horrific scientic history of Project Sunshine half a century later. But there are still a lot of unexplained mysteries out there.
12 crazy conspiracy theories that actually turned out to be true
They say the truth is stranger than fiction. That's no lie.
www.readersdigest.com.au
This one reminds me of random cattle mutilations, another CT.
I find it disheartening how many people have come to view being a CTer as something shameful, when not being one enables the above sort of thing. I get that there are some ridiculous CTs out there, but you're throwing out the baby with the bath water when you blanket dismiss an entire mode of thought just because of the extremes.
And BTW things like this are still taking place.