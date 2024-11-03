12-6 now legal

JosephTessaro
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2011
- Messages
- 12,884
- Reaction score
- 3,928
Now that 12-6 elbows are legal, does anyone think Jon Jones will try and get his 1 loss to Matt Hamill overturned to a no contest?
I'm not trying to get into the Reyes fight or Anthony Smith's decision to continue, just wondering what people thing about the new rule change and the Hamill fight.He can have it overturned if Reyes can have his UD and Anthony Smith gets his loss turned into the DQ win it should have been.
That said, I'm pretty sure Jones has asked to get it overturned online.