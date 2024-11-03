12-6 now legal

JosephTessaro

JosephTessaro

Now that 12-6 elbows are legal, does anyone think Jon Jones will try and get his 1 loss to Matt Hamill overturned to a no contest?
 
I tried to do a search and apologize if a thread has been made about this already.
 
He can have it overturned if Reyes can have his UD and Anthony Smith gets his loss turned into the DQ win it should have been.

That said, I'm pretty sure Jones has asked to get it overturned online.

Screenshot_20241102_211718_Reddit.jpg
 
Substance Abuse said:
He can have it overturned if Reyes can have his UD and Anthony Smith gets his loss turned into the DQ win it should have been.

That said, I'm pretty sure Jones has asked to get it overturned online.
I'm not trying to get into the Reyes fight or Anthony Smith's decision to continue, just wondering what people thing about the new rule change and the Hamill fight.

I don't think it should be overturned because those were the rules at the time.
 
They should change all of those wins by down kicks and knees and headbutts (and groin shots) from back in the day, too. Jones is a moron.

Teila Tuli, now a winner in the first ever UFC fight where he got his teeth knocked into the front row.
 
The only people who don't think his DQ should be overturned to a win are biased emotional Jones haters, anything to fit their imaginary narrative.
 
