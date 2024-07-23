Black9
LOVE IT
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">OFFICIAL RULE UPDATE<br><br> The 12 to 6 elbow is no longer and illegal strike in MMA.<br><br> The definition of a grounded opponent has been changed. <br><br>“A fighter shall be considered grounded and may not be legally kneed or kicked to the head when any part of their body other… <a href="https://t.co/fpP90QdAOE">pic.twitter.com/fpP90QdAOE</a></p>— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) <a href="">July 23, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
