LOVE IT

OFFICIAL RULE UPDATE



The 12 to 6 elbow is no longer and illegal strike in MMA.



The definition of a grounded opponent has been changed.



"A fighter shall be considered grounded and may not be legally kneed or kicked to the head when any part of their body other…