News 12-6 Elbows / Grounded Opponent Strikes(Hands-Down) OFFICIALLY ALLOWED

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,084
Reaction score
5,775
LOVE IT

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨OFFICIAL RULE UPDATE🚨<br><br>1️⃣ The 12 to 6 elbow is no longer and illegal strike in MMA.<br><br>2️⃣ The definition of a grounded opponent has been changed. 👇 <br><br>“A fighter shall be considered grounded and may not be legally kneed or kicked to the head when any part of their body other… <a href="https://t.co/fpP90QdAOE">pic.twitter.com/fpP90QdAOE</a></p>&mdash; MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) <a href="">July 23, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,321
Messages
55,901,018
Members
174,979
Latest member
handcrafted

Share this page

Back
Top