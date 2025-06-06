NC or DQs?. We'll end up with possible NCs when a fighter doesn't realize/forgets the above.
Imagine if this applied to other sports. So, in New York, a behind the 3 point line shot counts as 3 points, but in New Jersey you only get 2 points.SO DIFFERENT RULES FOR DIFFERENT STATES? AMATEUR HOUR SHIT
non combat sport, so not under the commission supervision in the same way, but I get your point.Imagine if this applied to other sports. So, in New York, a behind the 3 point line shot counts as 3 points, but in New Jersey you only get 2 points.
OverOver/Under how many times commentary gets confused about this: 1.5
non combat sport, so not under the commission supervision in the same way, but I get your point.
NJ is probably the strictest out there. I suspect there's a bit of rivalry in that because sports betting makes things very Vegas- focused, but Jersey has AC, so they want a strong piece of the "making determinations" pie, but that's just my own blind speculation.
This makes the sport look bush league. Every commission needs to accept standard unified rules. We'll end up with possible NCs when a fighter doesn't realize/forgets the above.
Baseball field and wall sizes annoy meImagine if this applied to other sports. So, in New York, a behind the 3 point line shot counts as 3 points, but in New Jersey you only get 2 points.
The commentators NEVER know what's going on. Dom constantly incorrectly cites what "damage" is, the entire team never know which state/province/territory accepted the grounded fighter rule change (see Allen-Evloev) and Joe Rogan's constant repetition of his bullshit nonexistent "three points of contact" rule indirectly led to a fight stoppage and near DQ of Tim Means, who actually thought that was the rule because Joe said it all the time (it should be noted that even if that was the rule, Tim's opponent DID have 3 points of contact and he really should have been DQ'd)Over/Under how many times commentary gets confused about this: 1.5
The commissions actually do differ in boxing state to state, but probably nothing as egregious in the rules as this. I'm not huge on boxing rules, but I know licensing, rules for cornering, and medicals can vary widelyLook at boxing, there is no state to state differences in how they follow the Queensberry rules.
In the high stress environment of a fight, fighters shouldn't have to worry about what side of the Hudson River they're on when throwing a strike.