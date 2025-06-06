Sorry all, this isn't news. The commissions have never been unified, even when the first set of "unified rules" came out, and they never will be.NJ is probably the strictest out there. I suspect there's a bit of rivalry in that because sports betting makes things very Vegas- focused, but Jersey has AC, so they want a strong piece of the "making determinations" pie, but that's just my own blind speculation.When the first "grounded fighter" change came out, not only did Jersey not accept it, they waited for the Mousasi-Weidman debacle to happen (in NY, mind you) to write a letter to the ABC to basically be like 'told you this was stupid, you should reverse your stance on the rule change that the other commissions picked up'