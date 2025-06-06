News 12-6 elbows are banned for 316

Söze Aldo said:
Imagine if this applied to other sports. So, in New York, a behind the 3 point line shot counts as 3 points, but in New Jersey you only get 2 points.
non combat sport, so not under the commission supervision in the same way, but I get your point.
 
Dr. Rose said:
non combat sport, so not under the commission supervision in the same way, but I get your point.
Look at boxing, there is no state to state differences in how they follow the Queensberry rules.

In the high stress environment of a fight, fighters shouldn't have to worry about what side of the Hudson River they're on when throwing a strike.
 
I bet if Weidman was fighting they'd allow them.
 
If a 12-6 connected.

giphy.gif
 
Sorry all, this isn't news. The commissions have never been unified, even when the first set of "unified rules" came out, and they never will be.

Ares Black said:
Well that's dumb.

@Mohawk Banditó please speak to your athletic commission. Thanks.
NJ is probably the strictest out there. I suspect there's a bit of rivalry in that because sports betting makes things very Vegas- focused, but Jersey has AC, so they want a strong piece of the "making determinations" pie, but that's just my own blind speculation.

When the first "grounded fighter" change came out, not only did Jersey not accept it, they waited for the Mousasi-Weidman debacle to happen (in NY, mind you) to write a letter to the ABC to basically be like 'told you this was stupid, you should reverse your stance on the rule change that the other commissions picked up'
 
Söze Aldo said:


This makes the sport look bush league. Every commission needs to accept standard unified rules. We'll end up with possible NCs when a fighter doesn't realize/forgets the above.
The grounded fighter rule is a bigger deal than 12-6 elbows, imo.

But both of those rules only became legal pretty recently. So most UFC fighters are used to it being that way.

Neither should be a problem.
 
Baseball field and wall sizes annoy me

Only Here for Attachments said:
Over/Under how many times commentary gets confused about this: 1.5
The commentators NEVER know what's going on. Dom constantly incorrectly cites what "damage" is, the entire team never know which state/province/territory accepted the grounded fighter rule change (see Allen-Evloev) and Joe Rogan's constant repetition of his bullshit nonexistent "three points of contact" rule indirectly led to a fight stoppage and near DQ of Tim Means, who actually thought that was the rule because Joe said it all the time (it should be noted that even if that was the rule, Tim's opponent DID have 3 points of contact and he really should have been DQ'd)
 
The commissions actually do differ in boxing state to state, but probably nothing as egregious in the rules as this. I'm not huge on boxing rules, but I know licensing, rules for cornering, and medicals can vary widely
 
