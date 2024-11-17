Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event 111th Grey Cup- Toronto Argonauts @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers - 6pm ET 11-17. Please add to the discussion here.
Toronto Argonauts 10-8
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 11-7
Toronto Argonauts won both games against Winnipeg this season
