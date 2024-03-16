Lee Danger said: iirc bj gassed in the second but won and was in control in the first (or it was the Fitch fight?).

the ts made sense because Nick was still a BIG name having fought and done well already in every major organization and coming as Elite XC-Strikeforce ww champion but i agree that after the Condit's fight it lost every appeal (+ everyone with two brain cells knew that Nick wasn't going to win).

When Nick was in Strikeforce, I made a thread about how he would get dog walked by BJ and was resurrected after the fight. Condit was scheduled to fight BJ and Nick stepped in his place. UFC wanted Nick vs. GSP, but GSP got injured. Condit and Nick was for the interim title. Carlos Ruined their plans. UFC still wanted to get something out of Nick's name and gave him the much undeserved title fight. Not looking, but I believe the buy rate was over 700K, I just remember Nick stating GSP was an athlete and not a fighter and he couldn't believe that lady in Lodi told him GSP would win lol.