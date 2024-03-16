Media 11 years ago, George St-pierre defeated Nick Diaz in a highly anticipated fight.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
5,039
Reaction score
7,637


Crazy...11 years ago already, i remember back then it made a big hype and was highly anticipated in Montreal, since Nick Diaz was the Strikeforce champion back then if i remember correctly.
 
Super undeserved title shot. This was not highly anticipated by me and was clearly written on the wall. This was after Carlos Condit beat Nick and Nick complained about the fight. This was Nick Diaz third fight upon his return. Looked great against BJ, looked horrible against Carlos and was gifted title shot he didn't deserve, complained during the lead up, complained after losing.
 
tritestill said:
Super undeserved title shot. This was not highly anticipated by me and was clearly written on the wall. This was after Carlos Condit beat Nick and Nick complained about the fight. This was Nick Diaz third fight upon his return. Looked great against BJ, looked horrible against Carlos and was gifted title shot he didn't deserve, complained during the lead up, complained after losing.
Click to expand...

iirc bj gassed in the second but won and was in control in the first (or it was the Fitch fight?).
the ts made sense because Nick was still a BIG name having fought and done well already in every major organization and coming as Elite XC-Strikeforce ww champion but i agree that after the Condit's fight it lost every appeal (+ everyone with two brain cells knew that Nick wasn't going to win).
 
Nick Diaz was super dangerous at that time. His run in Strikeforce was nuts, he had good hands and freakish cardio. Condit fought a really smart and evasive fight to get the decision before this, but I was still worried as a GSP fan. Then GSP did what he always does and executed perfectly and just nullified him. That version of Nick Diaz was a problem though, way better than any version of Nate we saw.
 
Lee Danger said:
iirc bj gassed in the second but won and was in control in the first (or it was the Fitch fight?).
the ts made sense because Nick was still a BIG name having fought and done well already in every major organization and coming as Elite XC-Strikeforce ww champion but i agree that after the Condit's fight it lost every appeal (+ everyone with two brain cells knew that Nick wasn't going to win).
Click to expand...
When Nick was in Strikeforce, I made a thread about how he would get dog walked by BJ and was resurrected after the fight. Condit was scheduled to fight BJ and Nick stepped in his place. UFC wanted Nick vs. GSP, but GSP got injured. Condit and Nick was for the interim title. Carlos Ruined their plans. UFC still wanted to get something out of Nick's name and gave him the much undeserved title fight. Not looking, but I believe the buy rate was over 700K, I just remember Nick stating GSP was an athlete and not a fighter and he couldn't believe that lady in Lodi told him GSP would win lol.
 
Tayski said:
It was a dominating performance by GSP who also didn't take any risk for a finish. It was embarrassing for Diaz really.
Click to expand...
Failed to deliver. Yes, Nick had nothing for GSP.
 
Nick, not pressing to finish GSP, was the problem.

A real "Suck" look for Nick, blowing his legit shot at getting the belt.
 
TS trying to sell us wolf tickets.

Title shot was definitely undeserved, but there was enough hype to make money off of it. GSP basically cherry picked this fight because he knew he would dominate and make good $$.
 
Tayski said:
And funnily enough GSP shut down Diaz with boxing (mostly his jab) while that's supposed to be one of Diaz' strengths.
Click to expand...
Yeah... that had to be horrifying for a Diaz fan to see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Georges St-Pierre shuts down return & silly UFC 300 rumors
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
Elvis.
Elvis.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,094
Messages
55,255,975
Members
174,711
Latest member
Jms0422

Share this page

Back
Top