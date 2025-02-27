  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Food & Drink

lsa
Jun 18, 2006
74,282
106,316
The cheese grater...
Today marks 100 years since the Norwegian Thor Bjørklund submitted his patent application for the cheese grater.

We salut you and wish you another 100 years!

Here is a pic of a cat and some cheese

can-cats-eat-cheese
 
In case anyone was wondering, Bjørklund does indeed translate to 'Cheese Grater'
 
