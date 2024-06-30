  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

100% Undeniable Proof That Alex Pereira Was Using Poatan Black Magic On Jiri. Chama is Real.

That's hilarious lol
Also you know what's crazy? Pereira a year ago today didn't even make his LHW debut yet, he was still coming off the Izzy loss
In one year he managed to get four wins, become champ and get two defenses in

Insane, he might really be a black magic user
 
This is why I absolutely can't stand Pereira:

Promises to not use black magic in the fight, does so anyway. Oh well.

Then, AFTER the fight is called, proceeds with that shady shit.

I'm like, enough dude, you won. Why keep casting them spells?
 
Curious thing I noticed during fight announcment. Black magic is real
 

Might be time to scale back a bit? Lol
 
