Probably one of the best KOs of all time.. have to consider the:



- opponent (Gaethje is known to be surprised durable)



-situation (max was winning the whole fight and on route to a UD but chose to throw down anyway lol)



-the belief before the fight (many believed, including myself, that Max would be beaten like how Gaethje beat Ferguson)



-the timing (it was literally the last 10 seconds of the fight when this happened)