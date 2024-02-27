10 years ago today

I made the move from Amsterdam to Virginia. The night after went out with husband's work colleagues and one lovely man said we aren't so different, we're all just folk. And during the 10 years I've spent here he's right. California doesn't have the same southern hospitality but I've made it my home and will hopefully be here for the next 10 years before Tuscany.

So any one of you I've came into contact with who have made me feel loved, embraced and welcome as a foreigner, given me much needed advice of things I'm not aware of... thank you very much.
 
