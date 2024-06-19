  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

10-Year-Old Saves Family From Nearly Fatal Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,750
Reaction score
43,488
Carbon Monoxide is very dangerous. Beware of the silent killer.

(Matteo Policano was up in the middle of the night playing video games when he heard a beeping sound in his West Virginia home. At first the 10-year-old boy thought it was the door's keypad, but he decided to wake up his dad anyway. The carbon monoxide alarm was going off. His mom, Whitney, called 911 and got everyone out of the house. The fire department says gas from their pool heater was seeping into their home.)

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,714
Messages
55,713,070
Members
174,909
Latest member
CosyToasty

Share this page

Back
Top