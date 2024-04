lakersfan45 said: Where did you kiss you?



In the car!



Retarded look in heaths face and Joseph Gordon looking happy and confused

Easily one of the funniest moments in the movie. Ledger just has a look of disappointment/dafuq?10 Things...all day every day.Can't Hardly Wait is fun, but, for me, it's not on the level of 10 Things, which, in my opinion, is one of the best of those teen type movies from the 90s/early 2000s renaissance of teen movies.Ledger was awesome- charismatic, funny, and carried a lot of the film. Stiles effectively played a bitch who deep down had her reasons for being so angry. JGL, Krumholtz, Keegan angle was funny. Lot of memorable moments.