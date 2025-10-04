Crime 10 cars ram and box in federal law enforcement in Chicago

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
36,560
Reaction score
41,707
One of the people in the cars was an armed woman, semi automatic rifle, who was previously known to law enforcement for doxxing ICE and other law enforcement officials. She was shot.





The person shot

102709169-15162525-image-a-28_1759604954946.jpg
 
So let me get this straight.

10 cars "rammed and boxed in federal law enforcement"
Where are these 10 cars? Were any of the drivers arrested? What damage did they do? Where's the video?

1 of those cars was driven by a woman, who was supposedly armed with a semi-automatic weapon.
Why was she shot? Was she firing or aiming at the officers?

DHS claims she drove herself to the hospital to receive treatment.
If federal agents shot this woman, she must have been viewed as a lethal threat. Why was she allowed to leave the scene on her own accord—especially after being shot?

Chicago Fire Department claims she did not drive herself to the hospital, and was found by their teams and taken to the hospital.
Why did DHS lie about this?
 
Belaya Smert said:
Like these activist are going to quit shooting themselves (and detainees) long enough for that to happen.
Click to expand...
Are you referring to the guy who shot three detainees then himself? If so, he's not an activist from what I've seen. Brain rotted terminally online guy from what I'm aware
 
Belaya Smert said:
Like these activist are going to quit shooting themselves (and detainees) long enough for that to happen.
Click to expand...
I'll tip my hat because that was pretty funny. My point still stands. ICE is a rogue agency being led by Stephen Miller who by all accounts is a disgusting person. A truly bizarre twist of a human being. I support resistance to this authoritarian takeover.
 
Mr Holmes said:
I read she died. FAFO
Click to expand...

Oh wow, when I read about it, all it said was she drove herself to the hospital and was being treated.

Kind of sucks tho, would have been nice to question her and see if she spills the beans on others
 
heloder said:
So let me get this straight.

10 cars "rammed and boxed in federal law enforcement"
Where are these 10 cars? Were any of the drivers arrested? What damage did they do? Where's the video?

1 of those cars was driven by a woman, who was supposedly armed with a semi-automatic weapon.
Why was she shot? Was she firing or aiming at the officers?

DHS claims she drove herself to the hospital to receive treatment.
If federal agents shot this woman, she must have been viewed as a lethal threat. Why was she allowed to leave the scene on her own accord—especially after being shot?

Chicago Fire Department claims she did not drive herself to the hospital, and was found by their teams and taken to the hospital.
Why did DHS lie about this?
Click to expand...
lol
 
Sounds like ICE needs to beef up with some armor. Something that can go over or through shit like that.
 
Crazy Source said:
Why not go Mad Max on it at this point? This country really fucked up when police depts. started buying stuff from our military. There should not be SWAT teams serving warrants on people unless over very extreme circumstances.
Click to expand...

This is extreme when they are trying to kill agents. Include boxing them in and they are armed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

oldshadow
Crime Illegal alien a police officer in Illinois
Replies
4
Views
199
My Spot
My Spot
Hog-train
Law California Lawmakers Pass a Mask Ban for Law Enforcement
5 6 7
Replies
136
Views
4K
AWilder
AWilder

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,103
Messages
58,482,587
Members
176,051
Latest member
LuckyEthan

Share this page

Back
Top