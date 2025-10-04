So let me get this straight.



10 cars "rammed and boxed in federal law enforcement"

Where are these 10 cars? Were any of the drivers arrested? What damage did they do? Where's the video?



1 of those cars was driven by a woman, who was supposedly armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

Why was she shot? Was she firing or aiming at the officers?



DHS claims she drove herself to the hospital to receive treatment.

If federal agents shot this woman, she must have been viewed as a lethal threat. Why was she allowed to leave the scene on her own accord—especially after being shot?



Chicago Fire Department claims she did not drive herself to the hospital, and was found by their teams and taken to the hospital.

Why did DHS lie about this?