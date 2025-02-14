  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

10 American foods that make the rest of the world go, “Are you sure you’re eating that?”

1. Spam, the mystery meat that even your dog looks at sideways, was proudly brought to you by Hormel Foods. It’s the only thing that can make a canned good look like a luxury item.

2. The PB&J sandwich is America’s way of saying, “I love you, but I can’t commit to a single flavor.” It’s like a marriage between peanut butter and jelly, but with more divorce papers.

3. Chicken-fried steak is the American South’s way of saying, “We love our cows, but we love our bread more.” It’s the only dish where the cow is the guest of honor and the bread is the star.

4. Sweet potato casserole is the Thanksgiving dish that everyone either loves or secretly plots to replace with mashed potatoes. It’s the only thing that can make a marshmallow look like a gourmet ingredient.

5. Biscuits and gravy is the dish that makes you question your life choices. “Why am I eating this?” you wonder, as you shovel it into your mouth with a fork that feels like a spoon.

6. Tator tots are the crispy snack that makes you feel like a kid again. “I can eat these all day!” you exclaim, as you realize you’re still wearing your pajamas.

7. Corn dogs are the snack that makes you feel like you’re eating a hot dog and a cornbread muffin at the same time. It’s the only thing that can make a bun look like a stick.

8. Chicken and waffles are the breakfast and dinner combo that makes you feel like you’re living in a dream. “Is this real life?” you wonder, as you drizzle syrup over your fried chicken.

9. Meatloaf is the dish that makes you feel like you’re eating a hamburger that decided to take a nap. It’s the only thing that can make a loaf look like a patty.

10. Sloppy Joe is the sandwich that makes you feel like you’re eating a sweet, tomato-y, loose-meat explosion. It’s the only thing that can make a napkin look like a parachute.
 
Biscuits and Gravy is a national treasure, and I'll cut anyone that says otherwise.

Do an uppercut to you with a blade!

 
I mean, these are the foods you chose? Basic, but doesn’t leave me questioning anything.
 
Most of those dishes on the list are delicious to me
 
bacon-cheese-fries-fries.gif
 
Kardashians said:
I mean, these are the foods you chose? Basic, but doesn’t leave me questioning anything.
It was from a survey, which is about as reliable as asking a cat for its opinion on fish—spoiler alert, the cat will just give you a judgmental stare. But hey, it does have some truth to it. I mean, meatloaf and sloppy joes are like the culinary equivalent of a bad hair day—disgraceful!
 
I'd eat 9/10 of those listed. Don't like pb and J together is all.
 
