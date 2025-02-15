1 week out from Beterbiev vs Bivol - get your predictions in!

No fights on this card (other than shakurs) are a foregone conclusion. What I really love about this card is how competitive almost every fight is, which is incredibly rare in boxing nowadays. So who you got!



Bivol vs Beterbiev - Bivol SD - pure guess work as I have no idea. I’m picking bivol as the (slightly) better boxer being able to make better adjustments and age. I also want him to win so he gets my vote



Dubois vs Parker - Dubois KO - as much as Joe has improved, it’s marginal and not the huge strides some claim he’s made. His last 2 wins were good but in reality he beat a heavily protected can crusher and a very dangerous and skilled puncher with no stamina. He can definitely out manoeuvre Dubois for a bit but his problem is Dubois gas tank and constant pressure. I see similarities with the Joyce fight in this. Lots of early success but problems when he tires. Dubois is still improving (more than Joe imo), Hits as hard as anyone in the division and is a problem for every one at HW



Adames vs Sheeraz - Sheeraz KO - good fight that I don’t think will last long. I think there’s 2 fighters in this division who are a level above the rest, and sheeraz as is one of them. This isn’t a foregone conclusion though



Stevenson vs Schofield - Stevenson UD - easiest fight to pick on the card. Probably gonna have a spliff break during this one



Ortiz vs Madrimov - (flips coin) heads I’ll go with Ortiz - no idea but this is a great fight. A real 50/50 for me



Zhang vs Kabayal - Kabayal TKO - I’m not confident on this one, but it’s an intriguing clash of styles. Can Kabayal stay conscious long enough for zhang to gas. I think he can and he’ll stop an exhausted zhang late after some tough moments early I the fight



Buatsi vs Smith - Buatsi UD - another really good fight where I don’t really know who to pick. What has smith got left after a long career and a recent beating? If he’s close to his best I think he beats Buatsi, he’s the better fighter. However as well as his beating to Beterbiev he’s been way to inactive so I’ll go Buatsi for a close and hard fought fight. Personally really looking forward to this one