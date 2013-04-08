#1 Overrated band of the last century

ac/dc

The Beatles are only considered the best rock band ever. That's like saying Citizen Kane is overrated, even if you think its true no one cares.
 
...... and almost everything after that
 
Obvious troll bait thread.

I'll let this slide. Let's see how many take the bait.
 
u2. They are still just riding Joshua Tree.

Edit: Good taste, TexasDrugAddict.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Obvious troll bait thread.

I'll let this slide. Let's see how many take the bait.
lol I genuinly think they're the most overrated, I've heard countless hipsters and shit say its their fave band, but they can't name 2 albums or any song except Help! and a couple of others.

I like their music don't get it twisted
 
I have to go with The Beatles, they definitely ripped off Nirvana.
 
BuzzLightyear said:
lol I genuinly think they're the most overrated, I've heard countless hipsters and shit say its their fave band, but they can't name 2 albums or any song except Help! and a couple of others.

I like their music don't get it twisted
Hipsters? Really? Your hipster friends talk to you about the most mainstream, universally loved pop band in 100 years? Your friends aren't hipsters, and you're wrong. GTFO
 
Inb4LedZeppelinisthegreatestcoverband
 
Jon Snow said:
Hipsters? Really? Your hipster friends talk to you about the most mainstream, universally loved pop band in 100 years? Your friends aren't hipsters, and you're wrong. GTFO
hey hey, play nice.

please tell me where ur rage stems from.
 
Jon Snow said:
Hipsters? Really? Your hipster friends talk to you about the most mainstream, universally loved pop band in 100 years? Your friends aren't hipsters, and you're wrong. GTFO
They're so hipster that kids of today don't know who they are.

 
Bruce Springsteen.

The Beatles are as great as everyone says.
 
