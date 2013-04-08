1 Overrated band of the last century

BuzzLightyear
The Beatles
Obvious troll bait thread.
I'll let this slide. Let's see how many take the bait.
u2. They are still just riding Joshua Tree.
Edit: Good taste, TexasDrugAddict.
lol I genuinly think they're the most overrated, I've heard countless hipsters and shit say its their fave band, but they can't name 2 albums or any song except Help! and a couple of others.
I like their music don't get it twisted
Hipsters? Really? Your hipster friends talk to you about the most mainstream, universally loved pop band in 100 years? Your friends aren't hipsters, and you're wrong. GTFO
