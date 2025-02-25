  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

1 more fight for one of my original mma guys

right hand lead

On March 29th, one of my best friends will be taking most likely his last ever pro mma bout. I have been his head coach since 2009, so this is kinda bitter sweet for me.

For anybody reading or wondering, here is his tapology page https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/60507-mike-fannon-the-cannon

So it’s been 9 years since his last fight, Mike has always stayed in pretty decent general fitness shape, but he is definitely not in fight shape. He has been part of fight camps here and there the past few years, but nothing too serious just helping out in spar rounds and I rarely needed to use Mike because most of the guys I’ve been training the past 5 years have been 155ers and smaller (Mike is a small LHW).

Anyways, just wanted a place to journal this
 
