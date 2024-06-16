  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

$1 Million tax free or...

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Feb 17, 2020
You must choose between these 2 options..

Option 1.

You receive $1 million tax free. Deposited instantly into your bank account.

Option 2.

Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, you go to Heaven and spend those 2 holidays with your loved ones that have passed away.

 
