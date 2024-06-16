$1 Million tax free or...

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,172
- Reaction score
- 7,786
You must choose between these 2 options..
Option 1.
You receive $1 million tax free. Deposited instantly into your bank account.
Option 2.
Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, you go to Heaven and spend those 2 holidays with your loved ones that have passed away.
Option 1.
You receive $1 million tax free. Deposited instantly into your bank account.
Option 2.
Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, you go to Heaven and spend those 2 holidays with your loved ones that have passed away.