1 in 4 adult will be single for their whole life.

forever-alone-rage-comic-meme_u-l-pxjb1n0.jpg
 
That must completely suck... To never be with someone at all, ever, sounds like a horrible existence to me. Though I suppose some of them might not mind. Or I hope so, at least.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
I would be curious as to what definition they use for single.

If it is unmarried, then yes, I believe that statistic. If it is people who aren't in any sort of romantic relationship, then I would find it hard to believe.
I agree with this. No way 25% of men will never be in a relationship in their entire lifetime.
 
