1 in 4 adult will be single for their whole life.

It’s a scary sight to come, before men used to go to war , died from dangerous jobs. Now there are just too many men on earth.
Damn ….There are actually more women than men in this world, but many men are unable to get women because Sherdoggers keep taking the women
Do a search on google, dumbass.Sounds like a bullshit, made up stat. Source?
I agree with this. No way 25% of men will never be in a relationship in their entire lifetime.I would be curious as to what definition they use for single.
If it is unmarried, then yes, I believe that statistic. If it is people who aren't in any sort of romantic relationship, then I would find it hard to believe.
Nah, as you haven't bothered to back up your assertion with any kind of actual evidence, I'll just treat it the same way I do any other random pieces of opinion on the internet.Do a search on google, dumbass.
I knew a guy like this, he was always posting that nobody ever wants him, and he was suicidal. I think he was in his 40s then all of a sudden he met this woman and they got married.
never give up...I knew a guy like this, he was always posting that nobody ever wants him, and he was suicidal. I think he was in his 40s then all of a sudden he met this woman and they got married.