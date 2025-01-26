  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion 1 in 12 illegal in London

www.standard.co.uk

Up to one in 12 people living in London is an illegal migrant, report claims

Sixty percent of undocumented migrants in UK said to be residing in London
With the numbers that are genuinely agreed on, it's probably higher, maybe more like 1 in 10.

What's your opinion on this ridiculous situation and it's far reaching effects on the housing shortage in London and ridiculous prices and rents.
 
Many hardworking Brits can't even afford to visit London, let alone live there!

Yet, here we have an estimated 600,000 illegal migrants living it up in paid for social housing in a city in which the average property price is £700,000.

Also, I agree. The number will be far, far higher than that.
 
And all they do is squeeze the legal and law abiding citizens for more of they're income....
 
I'm pretty sure pointing this out makes you a domestic terrorist or something.
 
It's been pointed out on the standard media outlets which are more on the left.
Then I can only assume the numbers are much higher than they are reporting.
 
England is in rough shape. They're so scared of being called intolerant that they're allowing the colonization and destruction of their culture. It's amazing that after the centuries of Islamic attempted conquests of Europe that the winning strategy is use the West's fear of being called names to get them to roll over without a fight.
 
