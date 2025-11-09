1. Better boxing 2. Better overall striking: Ilia or JDM?

There really isn’t a great deal of collected tape on what ilia has other than slick speed and power. No fault of his, he gets them out of there too soon to say more than speculate.

JDM has shown a lot more versatility with his hands I think.

It’s a ring time thing more than anything tho. Ilia has good hands, but does he have hands like JDM for 5 rounds?

JDM’s flat face tell you right off the bat, that man is not shy to fire fight in a pocket.

I know it’s unpopular but flash ko artists always feel to me like a glass canon awaiting shatter.
 
10000yearsold said:
There really isn’t a great deal of collected tape on what ilia has other than slick speed and power. No fault of his, he gets them out of there too soon to say more than speculate.

JDM has shown a lot more versatility with his hands I think.

It’s a ring time thing more than anything tho. Ilia has good hands, but does he have hands like JDM for 5 rounds?
Click to expand...
It's not just speed and power, it's accuracy.

You don't penalize someone's boxing ability because they're so accurate with their punches they find the chin everytime.
 
Ilia is murder KO'ing all-time greats from two divisions, and he's doing it with complete impunity.

He is a freak combination of speed, power, athleticism, timing, accuracy and technique.

Jack probably shows more shot selection because he's needing it. His footwork has looked really great too and he's still progressing as a fighter.

Topuria knows no one can take his punches, it is simple as that. If you trade with him, you're getting hurt, every single fight.
 
10000yearsold said:
There really isn’t a great deal of collected tape on what ilia has other than slick speed and power. No fault of his, he gets them out of there too soon to say more than speculate.

JDM has shown a lot more versatility with his hands I think.

It’s a ring time thing more than anything tho. Ilia has good hands, but does he have hands like JDM for 5 rounds?

JDM’s flat face tell you right off the bat, that man is not shy to fire fight in a pocket.

I know it’s unpopular but flash ko artists always feel to me like a glass canon awaiting shatter.
Click to expand...
I would suggest watching his fight against Emmett, that's one where he didn't KO him early and had to use his boxing skills to keep the upper hand. He has great slips, counters, footwork etc. Incredibly good for an MMA fighter. JDM also has a lot of that but a bit more rough around the edges.
 
Well, to elaborate just a little (OP) JDM has a great jab and his defense seems more... well, a proper boxing defense.
Ilia exaggerates/telegraphs his head movement at times, but maybe he's just enjoying himself a little.

Both are deceptive, IMHO:

JDM is a pressure fighter, but he stays busy from the perimeter.
Ilia is a low-volume pocket fighter that hunts until the right time to throw a sharp and fast combo.

JDM has great accuracy too, IMHO. But Ilia finds the chin in the 4th or 5th strike of a sequence.
Maybe because he has faced more wrestlers, Jack keeps it in the 1-2, 1-1-2 and such.
 
Pure boxing then it's Ilia no doubt, just general striking I can see an argument for JDM
 
170 size Ilia definitely KOs Belal in a round.

155 size Ilia probably still KOs Belal in a round.

Levels.

It's not just the boxing though. Ilia hasn't had to fear anyone's grappling so far.
 
JDM has better skill. Topuria has better speed and power, throws more bombs, and is more of a prototypical wrestle-boxer.
 
I'd definitely say Ilia. He's looked more impressive despite clearly fighting better strikers than Jack has.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
JDM will embarrass Islam.
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
VinceArch
VinceArch
Koya
Ilia will duck Arman
2
Replies
26
Views
621
Hotora86
Hotora86
M
JDM champ with worst credentials
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
FrankDux
Do you think Colby Covington would've performed better vs Islam than JDM did?
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
the_details
T
TerraRayzing
Islam's speed and striking at 170
Replies
14
Views
415
Cemalex88
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,627
Messages
58,450,648
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top