1. Better boxing 2. Better overall striking: Ilia or JDM?

It's not just speed and power, it's accuracy.There really isn’t a great deal of collected tape on what ilia has other than slick speed and power. No fault of his, he gets them out of there too soon to say more than speculate.
JDM has shown a lot more versatility with his hands I think.
It’s a ring time thing more than anything tho. Ilia has good hands, but does he have hands like JDM for 5 rounds?
You don't penalize someone's boxing ability because they're so accurate with their punches they find the chin everytime.
Ilia has so little ring time it’s just still a lot of mystery
I would suggest watching his fight against Emmett, that's one where he didn't KO him early and had to use his boxing skills to keep the upper hand. He has great slips, counters, footwork etc. Incredibly good for an MMA fighter. JDM also has a lot of that but a bit more rough around the edges.There really isn’t a great deal of collected tape on what ilia has other than slick speed and power. No fault of his, he gets them out of there too soon to say more than speculate.
JDM’s flat face tell you right off the bat, that man is not shy to fire fight in a pocket.
I know it’s unpopular but flash ko artists always feel to me like a glass canon awaiting shatter.