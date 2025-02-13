1-1 with Tom Aspinall 3-2 in his last 5

BEATDOWNS
Now he's fighting a UFC rookie Rizvan Kuniev from the Cantender series.
They doing my boy Curtis Razor Blaydes dirty!
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025...blaydes-vs-rizvan-kuniev-shifted-from-seattle
The guy has a very solid strength of schedule lots of big names on here. This seems like a pretty massive step down. Are they trying to faze him out our throw him a softball?
