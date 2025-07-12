Movies 00s Christian Bale vs 00s Tom Cruise

Better Filmography

  • 00s Christian Bale

  • 00s Tom Cruise

00s Christian Bale

1. American Psycho
2. Equilibrium
3. Batman Begins
4. The Dark Knight
5. The Prestige
6. 310 To Yuma
7. Public Enemies
8. The Machinist
9. Rescue Dawn
10. Harsh Times


00s Tom Cruise

1. Mission Impossible 2
2. Mission Impossible 3
3. The Last Samurai
4. Collateral
5. Minority Report
6. Tropic Thunder
7. Vanilla Sky
8. War of the Worlds
9. Valkyrie
10. Lions For Lambs
 
Bale.

Though I did love Lions for Lambs and Collateral. Still, Bale.
 
