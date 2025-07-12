GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,515
- Reaction score
- 46,161
00s Christian Bale
1. American Psycho
2. Equilibrium
3. Batman Begins
4. The Dark Knight
5. The Prestige
6. 310 To Yuma
7. Public Enemies
8. The Machinist
9. Rescue Dawn
10. Harsh Times
00s Tom Cruise
1. Mission Impossible 2
2. Mission Impossible 3
3. The Last Samurai
4. Collateral
5. Minority Report
6. Tropic Thunder
7. Vanilla Sky
8. War of the Worlds
9. Valkyrie
10. Lions For Lambs
