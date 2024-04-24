0% active fighters make less money than top 20 earners of all time

Just saw this article written last month of the top 20 UFC fighters with the highest earnings made from fights alone. I put 0% on my title because although Conor is scheduled to fight soon, and Jones/Stipe is still in the works, they haven’t been active as of late.

I am surprised to not see names like Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier after two money fights with Conor, and even Francis Ngannou when he was still under UFC break $5M which is the lowest on the table below.

These numbers can’t be right.

FIGHTER NAMECAREER EARNINGS
Conor McGregor$39,300,000
Khabib Nurmagomedov$22,900,000
Alistair Overeem$15,400,500
Anderson Silva$13,500,000
Andrei Arlovski$11,200,000
Michael Bisping$11,100,000
Junior Dos Santos$11,000,000
Georges St-Pierre$10,950,000
Jon Jones$10,900,000
Donald Cerrone$10,600,000
Daniel Cormier$10,200,000
Mark Hunt$9,800,000
Stipe Miocic$9,400,000
Vitor Belfort$9,000,000
Dan Henderson$8,500,000
Brock Lesnar$5,295,000
Jose Aldo$5,270,500
Mauricio Rua$5,270,000
Frankie Edgar$5,158,000
Lyoto Machida$5,035,000

Source: https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/ufc/20-highest-paid-ufc-fighters-bm05/
 
Some of these fighters I think earned more than listed, others probably less. The UFC is shady and intentionally hides numbers. I don't doubt Conor and GSP have made a lot more than this.
 
Do you really believe PPV points didn't earn Rousey more than 5 mils?
 
we will never know the true earnings. lot of under the table deals happening.

i dont for a second believe that Bisping and JDS made more than Jones and GSP.
 
Alex Periera is great, but he's only been in the UFC for like 2 years. Of course he hasn't made as much as legends like Anderson, GSP and Jones.
 
We never get the real earnings just like we never get the real PPV numbers. It's all speculation and silliness.
 
Daddy Dana doesn't force anyone to fight, Burger King is always hiring
 
It always amazes me how bitter Hunt is with the UFC when they literally paid him boat loads of money. After Cerrone and Overeem, he is the 3rd highest paid non-champion in company history.
 
