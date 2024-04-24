0% active fighters make less money than top 20 earners of all time

TimeToTrain
Just saw this article written last month of the top 20 UFC fighters with the highest earnings made from fights alone. I put 0% on my title because although Conor is scheduled to fight soon, and Jones/Stipe is still in the works, they haven’t been active as of late.
I am surprised to not see names like Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier after two money fights with Conor, and even Francis Ngannou when he was still under UFC break $5M which is the lowest on the table below.
These numbers can’t be right.
Source: https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/ufc/20-highest-paid-ufc-fighters-bm05/
|FIGHTER NAME
|CAREER EARNINGS
|Conor McGregor
|$39,300,000
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$22,900,000
|Alistair Overeem
|$15,400,500
|Anderson Silva
|$13,500,000
|Andrei Arlovski
|$11,200,000
|Michael Bisping
|$11,100,000
|Junior Dos Santos
|$11,000,000
|Georges St-Pierre
|$10,950,000
|Jon Jones
|$10,900,000
|Donald Cerrone
|$10,600,000
|Daniel Cormier
|$10,200,000
|Mark Hunt
|$9,800,000
|Stipe Miocic
|$9,400,000
|Vitor Belfort
|$9,000,000
|Dan Henderson
|$8,500,000
|Brock Lesnar
|$5,295,000
|Jose Aldo
|$5,270,500
|Mauricio Rua
|$5,270,000
|Frankie Edgar
|$5,158,000
|Lyoto Machida
|$5,035,000
