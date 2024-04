0% active fighters make less money than top 20 earners of all time

FIGHTER NAME CAREER EARNINGS Conor McGregor $39,300,000 Khabib Nurmagomedov $22,900,000 Alistair Overeem $15,400,500 Anderson Silva $13,500,000 Andrei Arlovski $11,200,000 Michael Bisping $11,100,000 Junior Dos Santos $11,000,000 Georges St-Pierre $10,950,000 Jon Jones $10,900,000 Donald Cerrone $10,600,000 Daniel Cormier $10,200,000 Mark Hunt $9,800,000 Stipe Miocic $9,400,000 Vitor Belfort $9,000,000 Dan Henderson $8,500,000 Brock Lesnar $5,295,000 Jose Aldo $5,270,500 Mauricio Rua $5,270,000 Frankie Edgar $5,158,000 Lyoto Machida $5,035,000

Just saw this article written last month of the top 20 UFC fighters with the highest earnings made from fights alone. I put 0% on my title because although Conor is scheduled to fight soon, and Jones/Stipe is still in the works, they haven’t been active as of late.I am surprised to not see names like Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier after two money fights with Conor, and even Francis Ngannou when he was still under UFC break $5M which is the lowest on the table below.These numbers can’t be right.Source: https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog/ufc/20-highest-paid-ufc-fighters-bm05/