🤦‍♂️ Marc Goddard doesn't know the rule is regarding strikes to the back of the head 😤

Marc Goddard doesn't know the the rule is regarding strikes to the back of the headIn all the fights he was at yesterday, he warned fighters who were hitting the head, the ear where it is allowed.Has something changed or does he not know the rules?Fouls, Section 7:“Strikes to the spine or the back of the head; The back of the head starts at the Crown of the head with a one (1) inch variance to either side, running down the back of the head to the occipital junction.”That is a fairly small area. 2 inches wide at the middle of the bottom half of the back of the head. If a fighter strikes a legal area and their appendage rolls through and makes contact with the illegal area the fighter has not committed a foul (watch almost any head kick KO where the foot wraps around to the back of the head).Hamdy Abdelwahab would have knocked Barnett out if Marc hadn't gotten in the way, to name just one example.