🤦‍♂️ Marc Goddard doesn't know the rule is regarding strikes to the back of the head 😤

Marc Goddard doesn't know the the rule is regarding strikes to the back of the head

In all the fights he was at yesterday, he warned fighters who were hitting the head, the ear where it is allowed.

Has something changed or does he not know the rules?

Fouls, Section 7:

“Strikes to the spine or the back of the head; The back of the head starts at the Crown of the head with a one (1) inch variance to either side, running down the back of the head to the occipital junction.”

That is a fairly small area. 2 inches wide at the middle of the bottom half of the back of the head. If a fighter strikes a legal area and their appendage rolls through and makes contact with the illegal area the fighter has not committed a foul (watch almost any head kick KO where the foot wraps around to the back of the head).

nuca.png
Hamdy Abdelwahab would have knocked Barnett out if Marc hadn't gotten in the way, to name just one example.
 
Herzog and Mark Smith seem to be 2 of the better refs in the game these days. Trigg has done well also from what I've seen.
 
vz9VCdM.gif
Head movement!
 
Yeah, that was ridiculous.

I'm also annoyed with ref's that keep yelling out stuff to "prevent" things from happening.

Some guy posts his hand on the fence without grabbing it

"DONT GRAB THE FENCE!! DONT GRAB IT!!!"

Or when somebody is punching someone legally "WATCH THE BACK OF THE HEAD WATCH THE.."


Bro, just stfu. You should be invisible and only inject yourself into the fight when absolutely necessary.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Goddard is quickly becoming the worst in the game.
He had really been the worst ref for decades now. The slow ones are just catching on. Same with hergzog, he is really bad too. Like herg only gave Tom 4 minutes and kept Russian him. Just bc hergz can't give his ole lady the full 5, don't mean he can't give Tom the full 5 minutes.
 
The line directly in line with your spine on the back of the head is supposed to be the illegal zone. So a width of like 2-3 inches straight up the back of the head.
 
Didn't Hamdy crack the back of his head woth an elbow from back mount?

It didnt change the fight but I did think that was a proper foul

Chris and Hamdy suck though. Might as well have cut both and not one
 
Okay I haven't watched a replay but my initial reaction was the shot Abdelwahab landed was very illegal. The entire back of the neck / base of the skull area is off-limits along with that 2-inch-wide strip in the center that begins at ear level.

I think Goddard was especially annoyed because Hamdy had Chris flattened out and was straddling him with one hand controlling the head. He could have hit him anywhere and hit him in an apparently illegal area.

Also, Hamdy had many chances to get a finish. He could have gotten one if he were better at fighting but he kind of sucks.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
If a Polar Bear saw this it would be looking at a nice meal to rip to shreds, because they are both moving like a Walrus and look like one too.
CroCopsLHK said:
Didn't Hamdy crack the back of his head woth an elbow from back mount?

It didnt change the fight but I did think that was a proper foul

Chris and Hamdy suck though. Might as well have cut both and not one
Sticko said:
Okay I haven't watched a replay but my initial reaction was the shot Abdelwahab landed was very illegal. The entire back of the neck / base of the skull area is off-limits along with that 2-inch-wide strip in the center that begins at ear level.

I think Goddard was especially annoyed because Hamdy had Chris flattened out and was straddling him with one hand controlling the head. He could have hit him anywhere and hit him in an apparently illegal area.

Also, Hamdy had many chances to get a finish. He could have gotten one if he were better at fighting but he kind of sucks.
In that specific fight, there was indeed 1 illegal strike, but at various points he was interfering in legal areas, and not just in that fight. In the Mackenzie fight, in the fights he refereed, he was interfering in legal areas.

The referee has to remain neutral and not constantly appear to announce things, as the colleague above correctly observed.
 
Rabbit punches to the back of the the head that couldn't hurt the fly if it was sitting on that head and refs are losing their minds lol.
Meanwhile, finger deep into someone's eye is perfectly fine "It's perfectly understandable Sire, oh dear I know you didn't mean it!", along with shin to the dome, that's fine, couldn't hurt anyone could it :)
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
In that specific fight, there was indeed 1 illegal strike, but at various points he was interfering in legal areas, and not just in that fight. In the Mackenzie fight, in the fights he refereed, he was interfering in legal areas.

The referee has to remain neutral and not constantly appear to announce things, as the colleague above correctly observed.
Are you talking about refs warning fighters to watch the back of the head when they're hitting the ears? Almost all of the refs do that. If they're just warning it's not a big deal.
 
