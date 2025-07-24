AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,151
- Reaction score
- 2,268
According to sources, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev is allegedly signed for the #UFC322 main event at Madison Square Garden.
Welterweight title on the line.
Makhachev looks to become double champ, while JDM defends his gold on the biggest stage.
Awaiting official confirmation from the UFC.
Welterweight title on the line.
Makhachev looks to become double champ, while JDM defends his gold on the biggest stage.
Awaiting official confirmation from the UFC.