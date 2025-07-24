  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored 🚨Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev for the UFC322🤯🔥

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

🚨According to sources, Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev is allegedly signed for the #UFC322 main event at Madison Square Garden. 🤯🔥

Welterweight title on the line.

Makhachev looks to become double champ, while JDM defends his gold on the biggest stage. 🏟️🏆

Awaiting official confirmation from the UFC. 💬


What a janky fan made poster.

Hope this date sticks, thats a fun one.
 
Ares Black said:
Giacomo Della Maddalena is unrecognizable in that poster
You can tell it's him from the nose at least!

This is a great fight, little surprised they're not doing it in Perth but I'm sure JDM will relish the chance to fight at MSG. And no the big stage won't affect him, he's cold as fuck IMO.
 
Excellent, might have to make the trip to NYC for this one.
 
Islam is gonna dog walk him.
 
