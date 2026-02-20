Rumored 🚨BREAKING: Jiri Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg is set for the Vacant Light Heavyweight Title at UFC327

these are literally the only two contenders at LHW.

we are in dire times when people are celebrating the pure obvious.

after this then what?

combine LHW and HW. no more nonsense.
 
Well if this comes to be and Jiri beats carlos hes gonna be king of the division for a while cause outside of Ulberg and big ank no one really has anything for Jiri IMO.
 
A title fight between Jiri (who was 25 seconds from losing to 82 year old Glover before Glover completely gassed), and Ulberg, who won a debatable split decision against 82 year old Jan coming off of double shoulder surgery.

The LHW dark ages.
 
If Poatan is actually vacating and fighting for the heavyweight strap I really hope its not against Gane. I hope its Jones for the love of God please. Gane has had sooo many title shots its getting so ridiculous. I don’t know if Aspinall is faking his eye injury or not but the reality is he’s not giving any kind of time frame on a return and should be stripped if the dude is claiming he can’t even hit pads and has no plan to return anytime soon
 
Is this true? If so it means that Aspinall is either fighting soon, or they are stripping him.

I doubt Pereira agreed to vacate his title for an interim HW title shot. They must have guaranteed him a shot at the HW title, even if its vacant.
 
