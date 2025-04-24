AMAZINGUFC
He fought Poirier back in June of last year and he's fought in both July and August numerous times before.
Don't let the facts get in the way of a good Islam hate narrative
Yeah because I don't remember when Ramadan is (not a religion buff), sometimes have a hard time remembering who fought when in UFC history and am curious if this rumor could happenDon’t let the facts get in the way of a good Islam hate narrative
Ramadan ended last month. Its one month every year.
Ramadan ended last month. You can make up more B.S. now...
I'll believe it when it's official. After the Dricus "leaked" bullshit, I ain't trusting rumors by any mofo.
Ramadan was over a few weeks ago.