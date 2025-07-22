  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News 🚨 Dana White going Live tonight with a major announcement!

I guess Dana will be announcing the rest of the PPV cards for this year here.
 
bloody hell not this shit again. It's been a Non announcement essentially every single time ever when n there was an announcement that there's gonna be an announcement... or at the very least an extremely disappointing announcement

perhaps it'll be tom's defense against somebody coming off 2 theoretical loses in a row (since volkov beat gane)
 
WHATS UP GUYS TODAY IM GOING TO EAT A DEEP FRIED STEAK BREADED IN CORN NUTS CORN TO THE CORE
 
A fucking co-main for that one card that doesn't have one?
 
I know it's a long shot but I hope the announcement is Jon vs. Tom at MSG in October or November.
 
